MLA Sushanta Borgohain flags off BJP's wall painting campaign in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign for the Assam Assembly Election 2026 was launched statewide on Monday. The BJP Demow Mandal Yuba Morcha leaders and workers started the wall painting campaign on the wall of the Demow Chariali flyover. Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Demow constituency, flagged off the campaign. He wrote on his X handle, "Lotuses will bloom across every corner, ushering Assam back onto a decisive path of progress. With resolve. With confidence."

