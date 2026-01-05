Sivasagar district Xahitya Xabha’s midterm session begins at Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha’s midterm session started in the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building, Demow, on Sunday. In the morning, the main flag was hoisted by Jugesh Kishore Phukan, President of the Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha. Arun Sarma, President of Demow Branch Xahitya Xabha, hoisted the Demow branch flag while Ghana Kanta Gogoi, President of the reception committee, hoisted the session flag. The smiti tarpan was offered by Dr Jiban Kalita, Vice-President of Sivasagar District Xahitya Xabha, and Deba Kanta Konwar, Working President of the reception committee. A shraddhanjali programme was organized where Santosh Dutta, district representative, paid tribute. A sapling plantation programme was also organized where Naranath Gohain, Block Elementary Education Officer, Demow, led the proceedings. It was followed by the inauguration of a book fair by Ajanta Gogoi Das, Retired Professor of Swahid Peoli Phukan College.

