MLA Sushanta Borgohain laid foundation stone of various roads and water supply schemes in Demow Constituency

DEMOW: MLA of Demow constituency Sushanta Borgohain laid the foundation stone for various roads and water supply schemes in Demow Constituency on Friday. Sushanta Borgohain, laid the foundation stones of the Potable Water Supply Schemes of Demow Constituency which are Milan Nagar Mandir Water Supply Scheme, Radha Krishna Mandir Water Supply Scheme, Ekarani Borhulla Mandir Water Supply Scheme etc.

Foundation stones of Radha Krishna Mandir Road, Demow Town LP + Janata Road, Gohain Kamal Road, Madhupur Mandir+Maskara Line, Kaliapani ASEB Road and Sukapha Nagar-NCC Road were also laid. Borgohain was also accompanied by Pollabita Boruah, Chairman of Demow Municipal Board and BJP workers.

