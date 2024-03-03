Assam: Media fraternity urged to focus more on wildlife crime reporting

Guwahati: The media fraternity has been exhorted upon to focus more on highlighting issues related to conservation of wildlife and burgeoning illegal trade in wildlife across the globe to raise the mass awareness level on the need to prevent wildlife crime and create synergy among different forces to orchestrate a sustained efforts against the menace that pose grave threat to the planet’s biodiversity.

Making an elaborate presentation on wildlife crime scenario and the expected media role in mitigating the same in front of a group of prominent journalists from across the country, a resource team from biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, discussed the ways the media fraternity could effectively assist in efforts to prevent wildlife crime and thereby help preserve the biodiversity.

The journalists who have gathered for the National Executive Committee Meeting of Indian Journalists Union (IJU) at Burha Mayong in Morigaon district of Assam under the aegis of Journalists’ Union of Assam (JUA), were urged by Aaranyak officials Dr Jimmy Borah and Ivy Farheen Hussain how much important it is for the media persons to get information about the scheduled wildlife species - both faunal and floral ones – as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 which was amended in 2022, so that they could contribute effectively in checking wildlife crime to a greater extent.

They pointed out how important it is for the media persons to get the correct information about the species, place of occurrence, and culprits involved while disseminating information about wildlife crimes. Such correct reporting of wildlife crimes by the media goes a long way in raising awareness level and prevention of crimes and even conviction of criminals.

Aaranyak resource team through its facts-based presentation highlighted that illegal wildlife trade has reached an alarming rate globally and it demands proportionate attention from media and enforcement agencies, stated a press release.

Also Read: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat

Also Watch: