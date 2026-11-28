OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Civil Defence, Kokrajhar, in association with the District Administration, Kokrajhar, conducted a Civil Defence Air Raid and Blackout Exercise on Friday at Science College, Kokrajhar. District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty attended the exercise along with officials of the district administration, Police Department, Fire and Emergency Services, and other concerned departments.

The exercise was organised to strengthen preparedness and response mechanisms in the event of an air raid or similar emergency situation. It focused on familiarising government departments, emergency response agencies, and the public with the prescribed safety protocols, warning signals, and coordinated response measures during emergencies.

As part of the mock drill, air raid warning sirens were sounded, followed by a demonstration of blackout procedures. People were sensitised about the importance of responding promptly to warning signals, switching off lights and taking necessary safety precautions during such situations.