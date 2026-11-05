Assam: Kokrajhar Revenue Circle Office conducts first disaster awareness and evacuation drill

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Kokrajhar district, the Kokrajhar Revenue Circle Office, in collaboration with the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), Kokrajhar, conducted a disaster awareness campaign and building evacuation drill at the Revenue Circle Office.

The programme aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness and strengthening emergency response capabilities among government officials, office staff, and the general public. During the programme, DDRF personnel conducted demonstrations on essential first-aid and emergency response techniques, including bandaging, safe handling of injured persons and patient management.

The Circle Officer, Tehsil staff, Lot Mandals, other office personnel and visiting citizens actively participated in the demonstrations and familiarised themselves with basic emergency response measures.

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