Rooftop hoardings in Pathsala trigger public safety concerns ahead of monsoon

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Residents and commuters in Pathsala town of Bajali district have expressed growing concern over several large iron-frame advertisement hoardings installed on the rooftops of buildings along busy roadside areas, fearing possible accidents during storms and strong winds.

Many of these massive iron structures are visible above commercial buildings near busy roads and marketplaces.

Locals allege that some of the oversized hoarding frames appear weak and unsafe, especially during the monsoon season when heavy rainstorms and strong winds frequently affect the region.

Commuters and shopkeepers fear that if a severe storm hits the area, the iron structures or loose parts of the hoardings could collapse onto roads, vehicles, pedestrians, or nearby shops, potentially leading to injuries and property damage.

They have demanded immediate inspection of such rooftop hoardings by the concerned authorities and removal of unsafe structures before any unfortunate incident takes place.

Also Read: Assam Ranks 8th in India for Rooftop Solar Installations, Eyes 6th Spot With 80,000 Units Completed