Molasses Truck Seized in Bokakhat as Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Illicit Trade

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The administration’s crackdown on the illegal trade of molasses continues in Boshapathar under the jurisdiction of Kamargaon police station in Bokakhat co-district.

At around 1 am on Tuesday, a joint operation by the Excise Department and Kamargaon police, conducted in the presence of a magistrate of Bokakhat co-district, led to the seizure of a goods truck loaded with molasses. Businessman Rajiv Gogoi and the driver of the truck were detained in this connection.

The raiding team seized the truck, bearing registration number AS01RC3315, while molasses was being unloaded from it at the residence of businessman Rajiv Gogoi at Boshapathar in Kamargaon. The consignment had reportedly arrived from Lanka.

Interestingly, on July 17, in the presence of a magistrate, the authorities had seized molasses worth more than Rs 20 lakh from Rajiv Gogoi’s residence and a nearby house. The molasses was allegedly stored under unhygienic conditions for the preparation of illicit liquor. However, no subsequent action in connection with the incident was reportedly observed.

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