Money of Pradhan Mantri Kishan Sanman Nidhi transferred to farmers' bank accounts

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: Money of Pradhan Mantri Kishan Sanman Nidhi was transferred to 73,757 farmers of Dhubri district as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed the remote button in Delhi on Friday.

By activating the remote button, Prime Minister Modi also transferred the amount of Rs. 2000, one of three installments, to the account of over 11 crore farmers across the country. Earlier, speaking in the formal meeting held on the occasion with the beneficiaries at Dhubri District Library Auditorium, Chief Executive Officer of Dhubri Zila Parishad, Animesh Talukdar informed that famers of the country were receiving Rs 6,000 yearly in three installments, each of Rs. 2,000, since 2019 regularly despite prolonged lockdown in the country.

"In Dhubri district, 73,757 farmers also received the amount under Pradhan Mantri Kishan Sanman Nidhi directly to their accounts without any hassles and cuts. This was one of the best examples of good governance being observed on the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Talukdar said. Talukdar added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone one step ahead and added Minimum Government and Maximum Governance with it which brought sea changes in the social welfare and all-round development.

With this slogan, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal too had been transforming the socio-economic and cultural life of the people of Assam with an equal focus on infrastructural development in the State, Talukdar added.

Talukdar said that Chief Minister Sonowal also ensured corruption-free governance and zero tolerance to corruption, and this was evident by the fact that 70 gazetted officers who were allegedly involved in the scandal were put behind bars while 229 officers of various other departments were arrested against 369 FIRs. In a bid to stop coal, cattle and betel nut illegal transporting syndicates, several persons were arrested and as result, now all the illegal activities had came to an end, he added.

Dhubri District Agriculture Officer Habib Ullah Hoque and Dhubri District Joint Director of Health Services, Emdad Ullah also spoke at length on the activities done during the last five years in the district.

Also Watch: Woman goes missing in Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong

Also Read: CM Sarbananda Sonowal condoles death of CRPF jawan



