Martyred CRPF Jawan: CM Sonowal condoles death of jawan Mrityunjoy Chutia in Ganderbal, J&K

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday condoled the death of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Mrityunjoy Chutia, who was martyred at Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir after a grenade attack by terrorists.



In a statement here today, Chief Minister Sonowal, while terming the incident which took the life of the CRPF jawan as dastardly, said that the martyred jawan hailing from Assam's Sisiborgaon in Dhemaji district made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation and left behind a glowing example of patriotism and valour.

Though Mrityunjoy Chutia laid down his life in the line of duty, he would remain immortal and would keep inspiring the young generation through his bravery and sacrifice, Sonowal added. The Chief Minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul, stated a press release.

