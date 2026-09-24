Month-long Bhadra Naam Observance Concludes at Historic Auniati Satra in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The month-long observance of Bhadra Naam concluded amid a deeply devotional atmosphere at the historic Nij Borsola Nath Chuburi Auniati Satra under the Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle on Monday.

Established in 1921, the Satra has preserved the tradition of organising Naam Kirtan throughout the sacred month of Bhadra. Women from Nath Chuburi, which comprises nearly 180 families, participated in the observance this year and carried forward a religious and cultural practice handed down through generations. The concluding programme began with Kirtan Path, Khol Prasanga, and Naam-Prasanga performed by the male devotees of the Satra. The women subsequently presented several Diha Naam performances.

A felicitation ceremony was organised by the women’s group following the religious programme.

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