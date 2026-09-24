Assam News

Month-long Bhadra Naam Observance Concludes at Historic Auniati Satra in Dhekiajuli

The month-long observance of Bhadra Naam concluded amid a deeply devotional atmosphere at the historic Nij Borsola Nath Chuburi Auniati Satra under the Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle on Monday.
Naam-Prasanga
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DHEKIAJULI: The month-long observance of Bhadra Naam concluded amid a deeply devotional atmosphere at the historic Nij Borsola Nath Chuburi Auniati Satra under the Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle on Monday.

Established in 1921, the Satra has preserved the tradition of organising Naam Kirtan throughout the sacred month of Bhadra. Women from Nath Chuburi, which comprises nearly 180 families, participated in the observance this year and carried forward a religious and cultural practice handed down through generations. The concluding programme began with Kirtan Path, Khol Prasanga, and Naam-Prasanga performed by the male devotees of the Satra. The women subsequently presented several Diha Naam performances.

A felicitation ceremony was organised by the women’s group following the religious programme.

Also Read: Jonai: 10 People Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad at Naam-Kirtan

Bhadra Naam
Nij Borsola Nath Chuburi Auniati Satra
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