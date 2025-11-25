Month-Long centenary birthday celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, Dibrugarh, celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of Sathya Sai Baba with a month-long series of spiritual and service activities, culminating in a grand programme on Sunday at Sadhana Nilayam, Dibrugarh.

On November 22, teachers and students of Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Divine Valley School observed the occasion with Veda chanting, prayers for universal peace, and colourful cultural performances. The programme concluded with the release of multi-coloured balloons symbolizing love for Sathya Sai Baba and prayers for world peace.

On November 23, the centenary birthday programme was conducted and the day began at dawn with Omkaram, Suprabhatam, and Nagara Sankeertan. Manash Kumar Baruah, District President, hoisted the Samithi flag, followed by Sai Puja and Naama Japam. The morning's highlight was the grand Rathotsavam Procession.

Around 300 Seva Dal members and devotees participated, accompanied by Vedic chanting, devotional bhajans and traditional Sankardev Dihanam performed by devotees from Nadi Kinar village. The procession passed through prominent city streets and concluded with the ceremonial installation of the Paduka and lions in the Sadhana Nilayam mandir amidst Vedic hymns.

The evening programme commenced at 4:15 pm with Veda chanting, bhajans, an inspiring birthday message by Dr Bharati Dutta, and the centenary birthday song. The celebration concluded on a blissful note with the cutting of the birthday cake, Mangala Aarati, and distribution of sacred vibhuti and prasad.

Also Read: Sri Sathya Sai Baba recalled, grand celebration organized in Guwahati