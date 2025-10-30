Monthly review meeting of Sivasagar District Development Committee held

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The monthly meeting of the Sivasagar District Development Committee for October was held on Wednesday at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Aayush Garg, with participation from heads of various government departments at the district level.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted on the functioning and progress of key departments, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Agriculture, Education, Health, Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Revenue, Public Works (Roads and Buildings), Public Health Engineering, Transport, Women and Child Development, Urban Development, Power, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Fisheries, Industries and Commerce, Water Resources, Sericulture, Handloom & Textiles, Irrigation, and Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, among others.

The District Commissioner emphasized the need to maintain quality standards in all departmental works and directed officials to complete all government schemes within the stipulated time frame. The meeting also reviewed the implementation progress of various flagship government schemes being executed in the district.

