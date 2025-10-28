Over 100 join BJP in Sivasagar, strengthening party base ahead of polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sivasagar received a major boost on Monday as over a hundred people joined the party, impressed by its ideology and developmental initiatives.

The joining programme was held at the BJP Sivasagar district office in the presence of district President Bitupan Raidongia, BJYM District President Samiran Bordoloi, and senior party leaders Manasjyoti Handique and Pranjal Kotoky.

A large group from the Barua Pukhuri Gaon Panchayat under greater Charing area, led by former Youth Congress leader Pranjit Bhuyan, joined the BJP along with several Youth Congress office-bearers.

Charing Mandal president Debajit Baruah was also present at the event. Addressing the gathering, the leaders welcomed the new members and urged them to work collectively to strengthen the organization at the grassroots level in view of the forthcoming assembly elections.

