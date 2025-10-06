Montu Saikia conferred Dumbi Kaman Memorial Journalism Award 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association on Sunday conferred the freedom fighter Dumbi Kaman Memorial Journalism Award 2025 on distinguished journalist and Assistant Editor of ‘Amar Asom’ newspaper, Montu Saikia. He was presented with a citation, memento, traditional xorai, a basket of books, and a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

At the award ceremony held in the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association hall, Montu Saikia shared his experiences of journalism and his close association with the people’s artiste, Zubeen Garg.

Meanwhile, the Mahendra Nath Hazarika Memorial Literary Award 2025, instituted by the same association, was presented to eminent writer Lokda Hazarika of Bordihingia.

As per the programme, the day began with the hoisting of the flag by association President Maheswar Rabidas, followed by a tree-plantation drive led by retired teacher Mukheswar Saikia and social worker Chandra Phukan. Tributes were paid by Mahendra Kaman, son of freedom fighter Dumbi Kaman, and Binod Hazarika, son of litterateur Mahendra Nath Hazarika.

A lamp was lit before the portrait of people’s artiste Zubeen Garg by artiste Sundar Phukan.

The local fair at Sun Day School was inaugurated by Dharmeswar Hazarika, President of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha’s library committee. The Dumbi Kaman Memorial Lecture was delivered by former MLA Arun Phukan, while the Mahendra Nath Hazarika Memorial Lecture was presented by retired Headmaster Jogesh Loing.

The event began with performances of Zubeen Garg’s songs by students of Kamargaon Fine Arts and Music School, followed by a Dihanam performance by the Bordihingia Women’s Dihanam Group. On this occasion, saplings of nahor and other trees were distributed among the public.

