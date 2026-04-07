Moran trio splits vote base, turns Digboi into tight multi-cornered contest

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The electoral contest in Digboi Assembly constituency has entered a decisive phase, with parties intensifying campaigns to win voter confidence. What initially seemed a straightforward fight has turned into a high-stakes, multi-cornered battle marked by aggressive mobilization and shifting voter equations.

At the centre is BJP candidate Suren Phukan, defending the seat on the party’s development plank in Assam, including Digboi. Demonstrating organisational strength, Phukan addressed 25 meetings in a single day on Sunday, undertaking extensive booth-level outreach that has drawn response from both urban and rural areas.

The contest, however, is far from one-sided. Dulal Moran of Raijor Dal, backed by Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has emerged as a strong challenger. Through sustained rallies and door-to-door outreach, he is seeking to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment and project himself as a credible alternative.

Bharat Nayak of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has added another dimension, intensifying his push in tea garden areas. The JMM is focusing on mobilising Tea Tribe Adivasi voters by bringing in prominent Adivasi leaders, including the Jharkhand Chief Minister, to bolster its campaign.

Digboi’s outcome will largely hinge on its complex social composition. The constituency has around 1.43 lakh voters, with Tea Tribe Adivasis forming the largest bloc (over 53,800), followed by sizeable Ahom and Moran populations (about 17,000 each), besides Bengali, Nepali, Hindi-speaking and other communities.

The Moran vote bank has become particularly crucial this time. Notably, three prominent candidates: Suren Phukan (BJP), Dulal Moran (Raijor Dal), and Lakhesar Moran (Independent), belong to the Moran community. This triangular presence has fragmented the vote base, complicating consolidation and creating unpredictable scenarios across mandals. The Tea Tribe Adivasi vote remains equally decisive. While the BJP has traditionally held an edge in tea garden areas, JMM’s aggressive outreach, along with opposition efforts, has made the segment highly competitive. Any shift or division here could prove decisive.

On the ground, campaigning has reached peak intensity, with leaders criss-crossing Bhimpather, Bapapung, Balijan, Chariali, Itabhatta and Borbil. With overlapping narratives and divided loyalties, Digboi is witnessing one of the region’s closest contests.

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