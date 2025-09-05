Morigaon Agriculture Department hosts Farmer-Scientist awareness meet

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Morigaon District Agriculture Department in collaboration with CSS-Agricultural Technology Management Agency, Morigaon (ATMA), organized a two-day awareness programme on ‘Farmer-Scientist meet and Interaction session’ at its training hall on Thursday. The aim of the programme was to educate farmers’ on agriculture and its allied services and various departmental facilities issued by the government.

The programme was inaugurated by District Agriculture Officer Tapan Kumar Brahma. On the first day, views were exchanged on the agriculture sector, pests in paddy fields, stock and disease management, scientific duck farming, disease and nutrition management, and various facilities implemented under the Self Scheme.

The event was attended by Dr Navadeep Saikia and Dr Subhash Kalita, scientists of Morigaon Agricultural Science Center as resource persons. The event was also attended by the Animal Husbandry Department, Fisheries Department, and Sericulture Department.

