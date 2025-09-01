Orang Shatadal Xahitya Xabha to observe Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Orang Shatadal Xahitya Xobha has taken the initiative to observe the forthcoming death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the district level at Orang under Udalguri district. In this connection, a General Meeting was convened on Sunday at the conference hall of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha Degree College, Orang.

The meeting was presided over by the Xabha President Homen Barua, while Secretary Atul Chandra Nath explained the purpose of the gathering. The session began with a melodious song presented by Asha Devi, creating an inspiring atmosphere.

Several dignitaries were present at the occasion, including Dibakar Bora, Secretary of the District Xahitya Xabha, Nirmal Nath, State Committee Member, Hemanta Mahato, Assistant Secretary of the District Committee, Bhadrakanta Sharma, District Treasurer, and Rupam Kumar Deka, District Executive Member. Alongside them, many respected personalities from the greater Orang region also attended the meeting, extending their support to the initiative.

To ensure the smooth and well-coordinated conduct of the forthcoming programme, an Adarani (Reception) Committee was formed. The 31-member committee will function under the leadership of Mantu Basumatary as President, Dhritiman Barua as Working President, and Bhaban Hazarika as Vice-President. Hemanta Kumar Mahato has been entrusted with the role of Secretary, while Pankaj Bora and others have also been included as key members.

The Orang Shatadal Xahitya Xabha expressed confidence that the observance of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary would not only pay homage to the music maestro but also strengthen cultural unity in the district.

