Sonitpur reviews administrative preparedness for India’s first fully digital Census 2027

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A district-level meeting on preparedness for Census 2027 was held at the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, under the chairmanship of Principal Census Officer-cum-District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das. The meeting reviewed timelines, administrative preparedness, and digital initiatives for the successful conduct of Census 2027, which will be India’s first fully digital Census exercise. Officials discussed the use of mobile applications, the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, and the self-enumeration facility for households.

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