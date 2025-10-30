Morigaon conducts earthquake and fire mock drills in 38 schools

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In a proactive step towards disaster preparedness under the National School Safety Policy (NSSP), the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Morigaon, in collaboration with the Education Department and Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), conducted school evacuation mock drills on earthquake and fire across 38 schools covering nearly 19500 students in Morigaon district.

The programme was inaugurated by Anamika Tewari, ACS, District Commissioner, Morigaon, in the presence of Anusuya Sharma, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, Morigaon, Monika Borgohain, ACS, Circle Officer, Morigaon revenue circle, and other senior officials of the district administration.

The drills were strategically scheduled with the earthquake mock drill commencing at 10:30 am and the fire mock drill at 12:30 pm across all participating schools. The exercise focused on safe and systematic evacuation planning for students and staff during earthquake and fire emergencies, reinforcing life-saving protocols. The programme was attended by a wide range of stakeholders including officials from the School Education Department (Inspectors of Schools, DEEO, BSSAC, CRCC, headmasters, school focal point teachers, fire & emergency services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), CQRT/ Aapda Mitra volunteers, teachers, and students.

The event commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Great Assam Earthquake of 1950, underscoring the importance of institutionalizing disaster resilience in educational institutions.

