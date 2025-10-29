Learning to Stay Safe: 19,500 Students in Morigaon Join Hands for Earthquake and Fire Preparedness

Guwahati : In a remarkable initiative to promote disaster resilience and awareness among students, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Morigaon, in collaboration with the Education Department and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), successfully conducted earthquake and fire evacuation mock drills across 38 schools, engaging nearly 19,500 students.
The initiative was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Great Assam Earthquake of 1950, one of the most significant natural disasters in the state’s history. The event symbolised Assam’s journey from tragedy to preparedness, highlighting the importance of awareness and readiness in safeguarding future generations.
The programme was inaugurated by Anamika Tewari, ACS, Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon, in the presence of senior district officials including Anusuya Sharma, ACS, Monika Borgohain, ACS, Apurba Thakuria, AES, Ranju Sarma, and Field Officers (Disaster Management).
The drills were systematically scheduled, with the Earthquake Mock Drill at 10:30 a.m. and the Fire Mock Drill at 12:30 p.m., focusing on quick, calm, and coordinated evacuation procedures. Students and teachers practised emergency responses, learned first-aid basics, and strengthened their understanding of life-saving measures.
Participants included officials from the School Education Department, Fire and Emergency Services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Community Quick Response Teams (CQRTs), Aapda Mitra volunteers, teachers, and students.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDMA officials emphasised that disaster preparedness must become a way of life, especially within educational institutions. They extended heartfelt gratitude to all departments and volunteers who contributed to the successful conduct of the drills.
“Preparedness saves lives. By empowering our children today, we are shaping a safer, more resilient tomorrow,” said a DDMA spokesperson.
The event served as a powerful reminder that remembrance of past calamities can inspire collective action, awareness, and the courage to face future challenges with confidence.