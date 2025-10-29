Learning to Stay Safe: 19,500 Students in Morigaon Join Hands for Earthquake and Fire Preparedness

Guwahati : In a remarkable initiative to promote disaster resilience and awareness among students, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Morigaon, in collaboration with the Education Department and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), successfully conducted earthquake and fire evacuation mock drills across 38 schools, engaging nearly 19,500 students.

The initiative was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Great Assam Earthquake of 1950, one of the most significant natural disasters in the state’s history. The event symbolised Assam’s journey from tragedy to preparedness, highlighting the importance of awareness and readiness in safeguarding future generations.

The programme was inaugurated by Anamika Tewari, ACS, Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon, in the presence of senior district officials including Anusuya Sharma, ACS, Monika Borgohain, ACS, Apurba Thakuria, AES, Ranju Sarma, and Field Officers (Disaster Management).