Assam News

Morigaon DC Inspects Strong Room Security Ahead of May 4 Vote Count

Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari inspected the strong room and security setup at Morigaon College ahead of the Assam election result counting.
Anamika Tewari
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With Assam's vote counting just days away, Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari on Monday visited Morigaon College to inspect the strong room and review the security arrangements put in place ahead of May 4.

The DC was accompanied by MZP Chief Executive Officer Ananta Kr. Gogoi and election officer Indrajit Das during the inspection.

Strong rooms are used to store Electronic Voting Machines under tight security between polling day and the counting of votes. Their integrity is considered critical to ensuring a free and fair result.

No irregularities were reported following the inspection.

 Also Read: DC Anamika Tewari orders action after reviewing poor HSLC performance in Morigaon schools

Morigaon College
Anamika Tewari

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