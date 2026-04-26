DC Anamika Tewari orders action after reviewing poor HSLC performance in Morigaon schools

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In a determined push to improve academic standards, District Commissioner Anamika Tewari on Saturday chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the heads of government, venture, and private schools of Morigaon district, focusing on the outcomes of the HSLC examination. Held at the conference hall of the district commissioner's office, the meeting brought together institutions that recorded both the poorest results and a commendable 100% pass percentage.

Taking a firm stance, the DC sought detailed explanations from heads of schools that reported dismal performance, including those where not a single student cleared the examination. She expressed serious concern over the state of venture schools with zero pass results, stating that such outcomes are unacceptable, particularly when government schools are accessible nearby.

In a significant directive, she instructed the Inspector of Schools, Dr Apurba Thakuria, to withdraw Classes IX and X from venture schools that have consistently performed poorly for three consecutive years and to facilitate the shifting of students to nearby government schools. She also issued several directives aimed at improving the performance of the schools.

The Additional District Commissioner (Education), Anusuya Sharma, was tasked with conducting an in-depth inquiry into these schools, examining teacher qualifications, quality of education, and underlying causes of poor results, along with interacting with students and parents to submit a detailed report.

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