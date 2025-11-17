Woman Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper in Morigaon

Morigaon: In a tragic road accident, a woman lost her life after being hit by a speeding dumper at Dhurasap area in Morigaon district on Monday. The victim, identified as Tina Devi, was reportedly riding her scooty (registration number AS 21 F 6068) to her mother’s home at Habibarangabari when the incident took place.

According to eyewitnesses, a dumper bearing registration number AS 01 PC 3325 struck her vehicle from behind, causing her to fall on the road. The impact was severe, and she succumbed to her injuries on the spot before help could arrive.

Police from the nearby station reached the scene shortly after the incident and conducted preliminary investigations. The body was later taken to Morigaon Swahid Tilak Hemram Gunaviram Civil Hospital for postmortem examination. Efforts are under way to trace the dumper driver, who reportedly fled the scene.

The sudden death of Tina Devi has cast a pall of gloom over her native village, Kapahera in Barapujia. Local residents expressed shock over the incident and demanded stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, particularly against speeding heavy vehicles on narrow stretches of road.