Morigaon District: 10 Candidates File Nominations Across Three Constituencies

Jagiroad (SC) constituency

Congress candidate Bubul Das filed his nomination papers for the 52nd Jagiroad (SC) constituency, entering the reserved seat contest as the alliance's pick for the area.

Laharighat constituency

The 53rd Laharighat constituency saw the most activity on the day, with four candidates filing their nominations before the Co-District Commissioner of Laharighat.

Congress candidate Asif Mohammad Nazar and Asom Gana Parishad's Mohammad Khalilur Rahman submitted their papers as the main party contestants in the seat. Independent candidates Harsa Khanam and Omar Farooq also filed their nominations for the same constituency.

Morigaon constituency

In the 54 No. Morigaon constituency, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Banikanta Das filed his nomination papers as the alliance's representative for the seat.

Four independent candidates also entered the fray in Morigaon — Amalesh Medhi, Nikhil Dekarja, Cheniram Konwar, and Pradeep Barua — all submitting their papers on the final day.