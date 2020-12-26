Morigaon district administration organized meeting on preparation for Junbeel Mela

A Correspondent



MORIGAON: A meeting was organized by Morigaon district administration regarding preparation for the historical Junbeel Mela at the DC's conference hall on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by ADC Rumi Boruah in presence of ADC Ajit Sarma, CEO Khitish Ch.Pegu, Circle Officer of Mayong, Dipti Moran and members of the organizing committee of Junbeel Mela. The meeting decided to maintain the COVID-19 protocol for holding the three-day long programme to be held from January 21 to January 23 at the historical Junbeel pather.

The district administration instructed the organizing committee to hold the three-day long programme in presence of 50 per cent people at the Junbeelpather. There will be no cultural exhibition this time.

