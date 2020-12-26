One UK-returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Tripura





Agartala: A person, who has returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tripura. His samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology and are being tested for the new mutant strain of COVID-19. This new mutant strain is named as B1.1.1.7.

The case has now raised concern and fear amongst the people of the state of the new COVID-19 strain reaching Tripura.

The mission director of Tripura National Health Mission (NHM), Siddhartha Shiv Jaisawal confirmed about the case. He said that the samples of the person, who tested positive were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune on Friday. It may take up to two days for the confirmed results to arrive.

In view of the new strain of the COVID-19, which is 70 per cent more transmissible, the ministry of health and family affairs have taken a few measures. The new strain emerged in the UK and is spreading rampantly there.

The health officials said that around 40 people have come in contact with the person who tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

The mission director of Tripura National Health Mission (NHM) said that the health workers have collected the sample of another person who had returned from the UK recently. His test results are awaited. He and his family are kept at home in isolation.

Flights between India and the UK are suspended by the ministry of aviation. Flights have been suspended from December 22, and will be suspended till December 31. Any passenger who will pass through the UK will have to undergo the rapid-antigen test (RAT). They will further have to remain in institutional quarantine or home isolation for a period of seven days if they test positive for COVID-19.

