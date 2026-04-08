Morigaon district Congress president Bir Kumar Konwar joins BJP

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JAGIROAD: The opposition political parties in Morigaon district received a major jolt following the resignation of three-time Morigaon district Congress President Bir Kumar Konwar. Konwar joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday. Konwar, after sending his resignation letter to the party's leadership, said that many party workers would join the BJP due to Rakibul Hussain's dictatorship in the party. Konwar, while addressing a press meet here, praised the development schemes of the chief minister and the Jagiroad MLA and Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, and criticized the Congress leadership for leaving the Morigaon Assembly constituency to AJP. Meanwhile, another Congress leader, Achyut Gaonkhowa, Kopilee block Congress President, also resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP.

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