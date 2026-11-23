OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Morigaon District Administration, in collaboration with the Morigaon Joint Director of Health Office, aimed to immunise 147,740 children below five years against polio, with the campaign commencing on Sunday. ADC (Health) Dr Nilakshi Baishya inaugurated the Sub-National Immunisation Day in the presence of the Jt. The inauguration was attended by Director of Health Services Morigaon, Dr Sailendra Bordhan Bora, and State Observer, Dr Bhagyashree Devi.

While inaugurating the immunisation day, she said that it would cover a total of 147740 children in the district. The Jt. Director of Health Services also spoke on the Sub-National Pulse Polio Day in the presence of DIO Dr Niranjan Konwar, DPM of NHM Jufin Sultana. A felicitation programme was also held to honour the participants.