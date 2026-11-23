A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) campaign was launched in Udalguri district on Sunday as part of the statewide initiative to ensure the protection of children against polio. The three-day immunisation drive, which will continue until November 24, was formally inaugurated by Additional District Commissioner Swaraj Bharat Lagachu at the Udalguri Block Primary Health Centre.

The inaugural programme was attended by State Observers Dr Jugal Chandra Das and Karishmita Sharma, Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr Mukhtar Hussain, District Immunisation Officer Dr Ajanta Bordoloi, National Health Mission District Programme Manager Nomal Singh Boro Goyari, Madhusmita Baishya, Rumi Saraniya and Sabita Daimary, among others.

Under the campaign, children from birth to five years of age will be administered polio drops to strengthen efforts to prevent the spread of polio and ensure universal immunisation coverage.

According to health department sources, a total of 1,05,855 children have been targeted for vaccination across Udalguri district during the three-day campaign.

On the first day, the vaccination drive will be conducted through 638 designated booths across the district. On the subsequent two days, ASHA workers will undertake door-to-door visits to administer polio drops to children who could not be covered on the first day.

The health department has emphasised the importance of ensuring that every eligible child receives the polio vaccine as part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard child health.