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Morigaon Farmers Educated on Balanced Fertilizer Use Under Dharti Mata Abhiyan

The District Agriculture Office in Morigaon held an awareness programme at Mayong under the 'Dharti Mata Bachao Abhiyan' to educate farmers on proper and balanced fertilizer use.
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MORIGAON — The District Agriculture Office, in collaboration with the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), organised an awareness programme for farmers at Raja, Mayong on Thursday as part of the 'Dharti Mata Bachao Abhiyan' — a national campaign aimed at promoting sustainable soil health and responsible fertilizer use.

The programme was held at the Knowledge Centre under the Rajamayang Agri Circle, where District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Dilip Kumar Bora addressed farmers on the importance of balanced fertilizer application and its role in maintaining long-term soil productivity.

Also Read: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) conducts dealers, retailers training programme 

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