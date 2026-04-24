Morigaon Farmers Educated on Balanced Fertilizer Use Under Dharti Mata Abhiyan

MORIGAON — The District Agriculture Office, in collaboration with the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), organised an awareness programme for farmers at Raja, Mayong on Thursday as part of the 'Dharti Mata Bachao Abhiyan' — a national campaign aimed at promoting sustainable soil health and responsible fertilizer use.

The programme was held at the Knowledge Centre under the Rajamayang Agri Circle, where District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Dilip Kumar Bora addressed farmers on the importance of balanced fertilizer application and its role in maintaining long-term soil productivity.

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