Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) conducts dealers, retailers training programme 

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) on Wednesday conducted a dealers/retailers training programme at the conference hall of the BVFCL guest house.

The programme was organized by the Marketing Department in association with the Vigilance Department as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, in line with the theme, ‘Vigilance: Our shared responsibility.’ The session opened with a welcome address by Harkharjit Gohain, Deputy Manager, Vigilance, who set the context for integrity-driven business practices and the objectives of the day’s engagement.

This was followed by the Integrity Pledge, administered by Mohan Raj Shetty, Chairman & Managing Director, BVFCL, reaffirming the corporation’s commitment to transparency and ethical conduct across its value chain.

Rubi Deka, Manager, Vigilance, spoke about the purpose of Vigilance Awareness Week and underlined how being prompt, compliant, and aware benefits both dealers and the company by reducing risks, safeguarding subsidy flows, and building trust with farmers.

Delivering the technical module, Satyajit Mishra, General Manager, explained key operational and compliance imperatives. He emphasized clearing PoS stock of urea on a real-time basis and maintaining PoS balances strictly in line with physical stock to prevent blockage of subsidy. He also encouraged dealers and retailers to promote balanced and soil test–based fertilizer application to address excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, and reiterated expectations around professional business and sales conduct.

Debajit Kalita, Senior Manager, Marketing, addressed retailer–farmer relationships, farmer education and brand representation, calling for consistent, ethical communication at the last mile. In his address, CMD Mohan Raj Shetty highlighted how adherence to the discussed practices would support farmer productivity, ensure supply-chain integrity, and contribute to national agricultural goals.

