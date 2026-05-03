Morigaon Hosts Inter-State Farm Exposure Visit Showcasing Sustainable Agriculture, Maize Processing and Integrated Farming Models

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MORIGAON: The Department of Agriculture, Morigaon successfully organized a two-day inter-state exposure visit for farmers and officials of the ATMA team from Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya. The visit focused on key aspects like agriculture practices, sustainable farming, marketing strategies, innovative ideas, One District One Product - Maize, and implementation of various government schemes.

As part of the visit, the team toured a maize processing unit and held detailed discussions on market linkages, production techniques, and profitability. They also visited a goatery farm and attended a training session at the Nature Study Centre, Pabitora Village Eco Camp, Rajamayong. The delegation visited the integrated farming model of progressive farmer Padmeswar Nath under Rajamayong ADO Circle. Simultaneously, they toured the fishery and duckery unit of Mantu Deka, a progressive farmer, along with ATMA Morigaon's demonstration plots on horticulture crops and watermelon fields at Bardia. The team further visited maize and paddy fields, Adarsha Organic FPC, Mayong Block Pathar FPC, millet demonstration and processing unit run by Ela Deka, Junbeel FPC, a poultry farm, and the layer farm of Pramod Das. The entire programme was guided by Mehdi Arif Hussain, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Morigaon, along with ATMA officials, and was co-hosted by Pabitora Village Eco Camp, Rajamayong.

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