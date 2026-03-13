Morigaon Krishak Mela 2026 Opens With Focus on Modern Agriculture Technology and Farmer Schemes

The Morigaon District Agriculture Office (DAO), in collaboration with the district administration and under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), organised the two-day Krishak Mela 2026 to create mass awareness of modern agricultural technology among farmers in the district.

The mela was formally inaugurated by District Commissioner Anamika Tewari at the premises of the agriculture office. Speaking at the event, she described the Krishak Mela as a significant platform that ensures farmers can access the benefits of government schemes and innovations in the agricultural sector.

