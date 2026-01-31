Morigaon: Noted playwright Rafikul Hussain honoured with Lalilang Bata 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Noted playwright, director, poet, and writer Rafikul Hussain was honoured with the Lalilang Bata 2025 at a function held on Friday at Nipun Deka Smriti Bhawan in Morigaon.

In the memory of noted drama artiste Nipun Deka, the first-ever Lalilang Bata 2025 was presented by the premier drama group Lalilang The Theatre Rhythm, Morigaon. The Lalilang Bata consists of a memento, a citation, a sarai, and a cash amount of Rs 10,0000.

In the programme, local drama groups Ramdhenu Natyagusthi, Sanmilita Natyagusthi, Samalai Natyagusthi, Asom Natya Sanmilan, and Lekhika Samarooh Samiti honoured Rafikul Hussain with a traditional gamusa. Earlier, the programme kicked off with a Borgeet performed by a student of Muhila Home Model School (MHMS), Anamika Bora, who was felicitated by the Secretary of Lalilang The Theatre Rhythm, Bhabesh Khatanier.

Late Nipun Deka’s elder daughter Nirala Bora lit the ceremonial lamp in the programme, while retired teacher Uma Das lit an earthen lamp at his portrait. Thereafter, Dr Saradashree Choudhury, Asst Professor of Morigaon College (Dept of English), delivered a speech on the life of Nipun Deka. Besides, the son of Late Nipun Deka, noted social worker Ashok Deka, spoke at length on his father’s dedication towards drama.

Noted poet Keshab Bora attended the programme as the keynote speaker and spoke on the relation between Rafikul Hussain and Morigaon and his dedication as a dramatist to the society.

After receiving the award, Hussain said that awards always inspired the awardee for new work, and that thus they were needed in society.

At the end of the programme, the Advisor Khagen Mahanta delivered the vote of thanks.

