Morigaon POCSO court sentences man to life imprisonment in minor girl rape case

Morigaon: Morigaon POCSO Court on Tuesday sentenced Suraj Chetri alias Mailo, (38) of Gopal Krishna Tea Estate under Jagiroad police station of Morigaon district to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The accused Suraj Chetri brutally raped the minor girl at Neli area six years ago.

The family of the accused filed a case under section 100/2018 at Jagiroad police station. If the accused fails to pay the fine of Rs 20,000 he will get an additional three months jail.

