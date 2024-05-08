Assam News

Morigaon POCSO court sentences man to life imprisonment in minor girl rape case

Morigaon POCSO Court on Tuesday sentenced Suraj Chetri alias Mailo, (38) of Gopal Krishna Tea Estate under Jagiroad police station of Morigaon district to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl.
Morigaon: Morigaon POCSO Court on Tuesday sentenced Suraj Chetri alias Mailo, (38) of Gopal Krishna Tea Estate under Jagiroad police station of Morigaon district to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl. The accused Suraj Chetri brutally raped the minor girl at Neli area six years ago.

The family of the accused filed a case under section 100/2018 at Jagiroad police station. If the accused fails to pay the fine of Rs 20,000 he will get an additional three months jail.

