Lok Sabha Election-2024: Polling peaceful in Nalbari district

Nalbari: The third and final phase of Lok Sabha Election-2024 in the Nalbari district ended peacefully on Tuesday. The fate of fifteen candidates in the Barpeta Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency has already been captured in the EVMs. A total of 6,20,901 voters had cast their votes in 807 polling stations including 35 women polling stations and three model vote polling stations at Morowa Boys’ MV School, MNC Balika College, Nalbari and Sarbeswar Das Junior College, Tihu.

The entire Barpeta Parliamentary constituency consists of three LACs constituencies, Nalbari, Tihu and Barkhetri in the district. Despite incessant rains in the morning session, people came up to vote. Some EVM machines in Nalbari district had to be changed early in the morning. Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka and Superintendent of Police Supriya Das inspected many polling stations in different parts of Nalbari district.

Also Read: Devastating erosion by mighty Brahmaputra poses threat to Dhakuakhana and Majuli

Also Watch: