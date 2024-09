Morigaon: Two persons Saidur Rahman and his minor son were allegedly apprehended by Morigaon police for cooking and selling of beef near Sultan Nursing Home. The incident came to light after a group of Bir Lachit Sena reached the hotel and caught them red handed while cooking and selling beef . The organization appealed the district administration to close the hotel within 24 hours.

