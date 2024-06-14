Morigaon Police Operation Leads to Arrest of 12 Notorious Cyber Criminals

Morigaon: The Morigaon district of Assam has become a hotspot for cybercrime and criminals and a recent operation undertaken by the police authorities led to the arrest of a considerable number of cyber criminals.

Morigaon Police conducted an operation at night leading to the arrest of 12 criminals. The mastermind behind multiple cases of fraud, Mirazul Islam was arrested. Ichchadul Islam, Rezaul Haque, Nasim Uddin, Merajul Islam, Ashadul Haque, Ariful Islam, Dilwar Hussain, Aliullah, Mosaddiq Chamdan, Atabor Rahman and Baharul Islam were also arrested.

According to Morigaon Police, this gang was involved in multiple incidents of cybercrime. They were involved in looting and extorting money from unsuspecting citizens using various fraudulent methods and documents.

The police team seized a total of 75 ATM cards from various banks, 10 Android phones, a laptop, an iPad, two fake PAN cards, three fake Aadhaar cards, 15 bank passbooks and other documents from the gang of cyber criminals

Last month also in a concerted effort to combat the rising tide of cybercrime Assam Police initiated a series of late-night raids across four locations in Morigaon district and Guwahati. The operation was led by the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Morigaon Police's Crime Investigation Wing, Samiran Baishya. It commenced at approximately 1 am and a total of 16 special police teams were mobilised for the coordinated raids. These occurred in Laharighat Bhuragaon Moirabari and Guwahati. The raids form part of a broader campaign by the Assam government to clamp down on cybercriminal activities. Over 200 arrests have already been made. This crackdown began in 2023.

The targeted raids resulted in the apprehension of 12 individuals suspected of involvement in cybercrime activities. Law enforcement authorities seized a significant cache of incriminating evidence. This included multiple SIM cards, Aadhaar cards PAN cards and various other materials commonly associated with fraudulent activities.