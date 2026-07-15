Assam News

Morigaon police rescue 4-year-old boy after 17-day hunt, reunite him with parents

After a 17-day operation to find a 4-year-old boy who had been kidnapped on June 26, the Morigaon police located him on Monday evening.
Captive Rescued
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A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: After a 17-day operation to find a 4-year-old boy who had been kidnapped on June 26, the Morigaon police located him on Monday evening. According to reports, the child was kidnapped by Najimuddin Ali, an e-rickshaw driver, who picked him up from near his house. In the operation launched by the police after the boy's parents filed a complaint, the child was rescued from the grasp of the culprit and handed over to his parents.

Also Read: 682k Man Detained in Guwahati After Alleged Attempt to Kidnap a Schoolboy

Kidnapped
Morigaon Police
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