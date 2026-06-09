Man Detained in Guwahati After Alleged Attempt to Kidnap a Schoolboy

Guwahati: A man was detained by Paltan Bazar Police on Tuesday afternoon around 2:00pm following allegations that he attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old schoolboy in Guwahati’s Ulubari area. However, police have stated that preliminary investigations have not found evidence to substantiate the kidnapping claims.

The suspect, identified as Pradip Das, a resident of Barpeta district, was captured by local residents and commuters near B. Borooah College at around 2 pm before being handed over to the police.

As per allegations circulating among locals, Das allegedly approached a Class IV student of DAV School, Ulubari, and attempted to lure him away with chocolates. It was further claimed that the child managed to escape and that the man subsequently chased him.

Residents reportedly intervened, rescued the child and detained the suspect before informing the authorities. The child’s parents, Ashok Basfor and Hemanti Basfor of Chola Para, later arrived at the scene and took their son home.

The incident sparked concern among residents, with some alleging that the suspect had disguised himself as a beggar before approaching the child.

However, a police official from Paltan Bazar Police Station said no formal complaint alleging kidnapping had been lodged at the time of reporting. “According to our preliminary investigation, the detained individual is a beggar, and there is no evidence so far to suggest that he intended to kidnap the child,” the official said.

Responding to claims that the child was lured with chocolates, the officer stated that investigators had not found any evidence supporting the allegation. Police added that they initially received information about a crowd gathering in the area and immediately dispatched a team to investigate.

Das remains in police custody, and a formal investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether he may be linked to any other criminal activities.