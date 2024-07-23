Morigaon's Junu Sarma Mishra Honored with International Reiki Award for Best Past Life Therapist in New Delhi

MORIGAON: A woman from Morigaon named Junu Sarma Mishra, has been honoured with the International Reiki Award for the best Past Life Therapist in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Reiki Healing Foundation and the Sriniketan Foundation, New York, USA jointly presented the 18th International Reiki Award to Junu Sarma Mishra for the best Past Life Therapist in recognition of her outstanding contribution in the field of Energy Healing Sciences in a well-patronized function at Hindi Bhawan, New Delhi.

The president of Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Ji Maharaj, attended the programme as the chief guest. Purnima A. Desai from Sriniketan Foundation, USA also attended as guest in the programme.

Also Read: Assam: All Tiwa Students Union demands government's solution to Tiwa people’s issues

Also watch: