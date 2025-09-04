Morongi College celebrates 36th foundation day with enthusiasm

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Morongi College in Golaghat district, which was established in 1990 through the efforts of the Morongi Regional Students’ Union and the people of Morongi, has stepped into its 36th year. Sunday, the 36th Foundation Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the college authority, the people of Morongi, former students, and present students.

The day began with a women’s marathon at 5 am, followed by flag hoisting and homage at 8 am. The entire college campus transformed into a second Vaikunthapuri with the resonance of devotional naam-prasanga and dihanaam, participated in by countless devotees, students, alumni, principal, vice-principal, teachers, employees, and former principals and vice-principals.

After a day filled with spiritual and cultural events, the evening concluded with a bhaona titled ‘Kurushandhya’ performed by the students and teachers of the college, after being inaugurated by Dhruvajyoti Bora, Secretary of Social Development Forum.

