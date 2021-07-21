MoU signed between Cachar district administration and NETCL

SILCHAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for drinking water project in 8 schools in Cachar district under Corporate social responsibility (CSR) amounting to rupees 10,31,592 lac has been signed between Cachar District Administration and North East Transmission Company limited (NETCL )at the Chamber of Deputy Commissioner Cachar here on Monday, stated a press release.



Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said, "We are glad to sign the MoU with the NETCL as a part of their CSR activity. We shall also hope to work with them on developmental initiatives in the days ahead."

On this very occasion, Jalli also highlighted the various steps to be taken by the district administration in regards to the formation and further development of the COVID ward. She stated, "The construction works for two COVID positive maternity wards in Sonai and Jirighat is already in progress."

It is worth mentioning that the schools where installation of drinking water project has been taken up under CSR scheme are Digiorsrikona High School, Chibitabichia High School, Phulbari Public High School, Tarinipur High School, Ambica Charan High School, Kalain Higher Secondary School, Baleswar Higher Secondary School and Begam Abida Ahamed Girls HE School.

