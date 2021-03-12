MoU signed for implementation of the CSIR Aroma Mission

JORHAT: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat is going in a big way to popularise the cultivation of Medicinal and Aromatic plants (MAPs) in North East India under CSIR Aroma Mission programme. CSIR laboratories have successfully completed the first phase of Aroma Mission, which is a flagship project of CSIR and is actively supported and monitored by the honourable Prime Minister of the country, stated a press release.



In this endeavour a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat and Indigenous Agricultural Farmers Producer Company, Dispur, Guwahati, Kamrup on Thursday. Director, CSIR-NEIST, Dr. G. N. Sastry has stressed on the importance of converting the rich biodiversity and abundant occurrence of rare medicinal and aromatic plants (MAPs), for the benefit of the local people. Anup Chetia, Chairman, Indigenous Agricultural Farmers Producer Company informed that initially 100 hectares will be brought under cultivation of MAPs at Basundhory Kachari village, Raha, Nagaon, Assam and West Karbi Anglong district.

The very cause of propagating MAPs is to promote local rural entrepreneurship and augment the standard of living in the rural areas by encouraging this new alternative economic activity. Cultivation of medicinal plants and herbs, which boosts the immunity and develop resistance to fight infectious diseases by promoting the general health of population is of outstanding importance. Further, high scale production of these MAPs would be helpful to meet the industrial demands as well as cease the import of the raw materials further boosting the country's economy. Therefore, CSIR-NEIST along with Indigenous Agricultural Farmers Producer Company, Dispur, Guwahati have embarked on a mission directed towards the cultivation of MAPs which is likely to augment the earnings of the people living below the poverty line by adopting this new means of livelihood. Such an initiative is also an echo of the clarion call of the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi "Atmannirbhar Bharat Abhiyan" which translates to 'self-reliant India'.

Also Read: Congress candidate Nirmal Langthasa files nomination in Haflong

Also Watch: AIUDF's Aminul Islam Receives Warm Welcome at Mankachar





