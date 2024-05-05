Movement of heavy commercial vehicles restricted in Haflong

Haflong: Heavy commercial vehicle movement is prohibited from 8 pm on May 4 due to a warning from the Indian Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati regarding the ongoing repair work on the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 27 and the expected heavy and persistent rainfall that is expected to start early on May 5. This order is issued for the safety and well-being of all commuters and to prevent potential risks arising from inclement weather conditions and ongoing repair activities. Any violations or discrepancies in adherence to this order will be dealt with in accordance to the Section 51 (b) of Disaster Management Act 2005.

