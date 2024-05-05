Minister Parimal Suklabaidya addresses citizens’ meet in Dhubri constituency

DHUBRI: Dhubri district unit of BJP, Other Backward Classes Morcha and Scheduled Tribes Morcha held a joint meeting to exchange views with the leading citizens of Dhubri constituency on Saturday. The meeting was attended by State Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, President of State OBC Morcha Ashwini Roy Sarkar, Member of National Council of the party, Bimal Oswal, chairman of Dhubri Municipality Board, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, State Media Convenor Krishna Nath, State Electio Convener, Meeta Nath Bora, District OBC President Uttam Prasad, District Scheduled Janjati Marcha President Madan Das, and host of veteran players, poets, writers, artists, and dramatists.

In his speech, Minister Suklabaidya said, “I believe in our Indian philosophy. I will keep our culture, tradition alive. I will take my country to the door of Vishwa Guru and vote for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the party for development.” Many participants in the meeting addressed and pledged to vote for the BJP to make Modi Prime Minister for the third time.

Also Read: Veteran journalist Upen Chandra Deka’s book ‘Emergency’ launched

Also Watch: