Movie Tickets to Cost only Rs 75 on September 16; Learn Why

GUWAHATI: At a time when movie buffs still seem reluctant to return to the conventional theatre post covid-19 induced lockdowns and a saturation of OTT platforms in the market, multiplexes are giving a reason to return: on September 16, all ticket prices will be slashed to Rs 75 in view of 'National Cinema Day.'



Announced by the 'Multiplex Association of India', the uniform pricing will be applicable at 4,000 movie theatres across India, including major chains like PVR and Cinepolis.

The MAI also says that Rs 75 tickets are also a 'thank you' gesture for moviegoers who contributed to the successful re-opening of cinemas post the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

This decision comes against the backdrop of failures of many high-profile releases, most recently the Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar fronted 'Raksha Bandhan.' Even as the South India industries have seen their star rise, Bollywood has been stuttering and fumbling, partly due to a now popular trend of 'boycotting' movies.

Vijay Deverakonda, making his entry into Bollywood with the highly-publicized 'Liger' was the latest to fall victim to this trend. Despite being upbeat in the days leading upto the film's release (reading to the 'boycott' hashtags, he said "we will see who will stop us"), the film has floundered, earning only Rs 55 crore against a budget of Rs 90 crore.

The industry's woes have been compounded by the arrival of OTT biggies like Netflix and Amazon Prime, offering up a vast catalogue of entertainment that viewers can enjoy on the go.

Some films, however, most notably KFG: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, and Bhool Bhulaiya 2 have managed to buck the trend. Hollywood biggies like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Doctor Strange 2' have also set the cash registers ringing.

Reports said that a similar discount is on offer in the United States too, where movie tickets will cost just $3, down from an average of $9.

