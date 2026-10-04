MP Pramod Boro Advocates Dialogue and Reconciliation for Sustainable Peace in Northeast India

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro attended the 'North East Peace Dialogue 2026,' 'Reconciliation & Sustainable Peace Building in North East India,' at Tezpur University and addressed the session on 'Understanding conflict, reconciliation, & the peace-building imperative.'

"Our Northeast has taught us that peace is not built overnight. It is built through dialogue, trust, reconciliation, and the collective courage to choose a shared future over the conflicts of the past," MP Boro said. He added that Bodoland was a shining example of this transformative journey. He said that the path from conflict to peace through dialogue and reconciliation had opened the doors to stability, development, and new opportunities for its people. He also said that on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it was deeply meaningful to reflect on the enduring power of his message: that lasting change begins when the people of the region choose dialogue over division and reconciliation over resentment.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro Joins MHA Consultative Panel, Hailed by ABSU