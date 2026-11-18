Duliajan: The three members of the Bhuyan family, murdered at their residence in Duliajan, Assam, were cremated together at Moran Jan village in Charaideo district on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Retired Oil India Limited official Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza and daughter Niharika were killed on November 16, with police arresting two accused in connection with the crime.

The last rites of the Bhuyan family were performed together at Moran Jan village under the Mahmora Assembly constituency in Assam's Charaideo district on Tuesday.

Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika were cremated simultaneously on three separate funeral pyres.

The family had been living at Kamalabari in Duliajan, where police discovered their bodies on Monday evening, November 16.

The incident has been described as a pre-planned robbery and murder, with investigators arresting two suspects in connection with the killings.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip described the condition of the house and the position of the bodies while speaking to reporters at the crime scene in Kamalabari.

He said police found the entrance locked from inside and had to open it before entering the house.

"We found the door locked from the inside and had it opened. When we entered, we found three bodies lying. In the hall, we found the body of Chandrakanta Bhuyan, while his wife Eliza Bhuyan and daughter Niharika Bhuyan were found in the kitchen and in a room," Dilip said.

He added that the victims had sustained injuries to their heads and other parts of their bodies.

"The injuries are to the head along with body blows, so after a proper post-mortem we will be certain about the cause of death," the Dibrugarh SSP said.

Police arrested two accused, identified as Raju Das and Amir Das, in connection with the triple murder.

According to the supplied investigation details, Raju Das was a tenant of Chandrakanta Bhuyan and had lived on the property for nearly seven years.

Police intercepted the two suspects aboard the Avadh Assam Express near Simaluguri while they were fleeing. Moran Police and Sonari Police were involved in the operation before the accused were handed over to Duliajan Police for further investigation.

Police recovered several items suspected to be connected with the robbery and killings. The seized items included stolen cash, gold and silver jewellery, three mobile phones belonging to the victims, an iron rod and a machete. The recoveries form part of the investigation into the alleged robbery and murder.

Chandrakanta Bhuyan retired from Oil India Limited in 2022.

He subsequently built two adjacent houses at Kamalabari in Duliajan, renting one of the properties to Raju Das, who is among the two accused arrested in the case.

The police investigation is continuing following the arrests and recovery of the suspected stolen property and other items.